Schools in Uttar Pradesh to Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Holi Purnima. Check Notification

UP School Closing News Today: Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Thursday (March 9, 2023) due to Holi Purnima, an official notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Basic Education Council said on Wednesday. As per the order, all schools affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council or a recognised basic school would be shut on March 9 in observance of the festival.

Earlier, the state administration had announced March 7 and 8 as the dates for the Holi vacation. However, because of the overwhelming demand, March 9 has also now been declared a holiday by the government.

Taking to Twitter with the official notification, the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh wrote, “There will be a holiday on the occasion of Holi on March 9, 2023, in the schools of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.”

उत्तर प्रदेश बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के विद्यालयों में 9 मार्च 2023 को होली के उपलक्ष्य में अवकाश रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/9FfiYp8Wye — Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) March 7, 2023

It should be noted that Holi 2023 is being celebrated in Maharashtra on March 6 and 7. However, apart from Maharashtra, the rest of the country is celebrating Holi on March 8.

The students must be aware that UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations were concluded on March 3 and 4 and results are likely to be announced in May. The board authorities, however, have not made any public announcements on the exact date of the results.

