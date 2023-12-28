UP School Holiday List 2024: Uttar Pradesh Holiday Calendar Released for Secondary Schools; Complete List Here

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education has published the holiday schedule for the upcoming year. In a notable development, the government has provided female s
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education has published the holiday schedule for the upcoming year. In a notable development, the government has provided female staff the opportunity to avail two extra leaves for fasting and celebrations, except for Kawa Chauth, upon approval from the school principal. As per the schedule, schools across Uttar Pradesh will have a 41-day summer break starting from May 21 to June 30, 2024. The total count of holidays, encompassing Sundays and the summer vacation, will sum up to 118 days. Secondary schools are set to operate for 233 days, with a 15-day duration allocated for board exams.
Specifically, there will be 2 days off for Holi and 3 for Diwali. On the commemorative days of eminent individuals, students in schools will engage in creative activities to learn about their notable contributions.
|Date
|Event
|15 January 2024
|Makar Sankranti
|17 January 2024
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|25 January 2024
|Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali
|26 January 2024
|Republic Day
|14 February 2024
|Basant Panchami
|24 February 2024
|Sant Ravidas Jayanti
|08 March 2024
|Mahashivratri
|24 March 2024
|Holika Dahan
|25 March 2024
|Holi
|29 March 2024
|Good Friday
|01 April 2024
|Easter Monday
|11 April 2024
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|14 April 2024
|Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
|17 April 2024
|Ram Navami
|21 April 2024
|Mahavir Jayanti
|21 May to 30 June 2024
|Summer Vacation
|17 July 2024
|Moharram
|15 August 2024
|Independence Day
|19 August 2024
|Rakshabandhan
|25 August 2024
|Chehallum
|26 August 2024
|Janmashtami
|16 September 2024
|Eid-e-Milad/Baravafat
|17 September 2024
|Vishwakarma Puja/Anant Chaturdashi
|02 October 2024
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|12 October 2024
|Dussehra Mahanavami / Vijay Dashami
|30 October 2024
|Narak Chaturdashi
|31 October 2024
|Diwali
|02 November 2024
|Govardhan Puja
|03 November 2024
|Bhaiya Dooj / Chitragupta Jayanti
|15 November 2024
|Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
|24 November 2024
|Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr’s Day
|25 December 2024
|Christmas Day
