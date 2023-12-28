Home

UP School Holiday List 2024: Uttar Pradesh Holiday Calendar Released for Secondary Schools; Complete List Here

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education has published the holiday schedule for the upcoming year. In a notable development, the government has provided female staff the opportunity to avail two extra leaves for fasting and celebrations, except for Kawa Chauth, upon approval from the school principal. As per the schedule, schools across Uttar Pradesh will have a 41-day summer break starting from May 21 to June 30, 2024. The total count of holidays, encompassing Sundays and the summer vacation, will sum up to 118 days. Secondary schools are set to operate for 233 days, with a 15-day duration allocated for board exams.

Specifically, there will be 2 days off for Holi and 3 for Diwali. On the commemorative days of eminent individuals, students in schools will engage in creative activities to learn about their notable contributions.

Date

Event 15 January 2024 Makar Sankranti 17 January 2024 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 25 January 2024 Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali 26 January 2024 Republic Day 14 February 2024 Basant Panchami 24 February 2024 Sant Ravidas Jayanti 08 March 2024 Mahashivratri 24 March 2024 Holika Dahan 25 March 2024 Holi 29 March 2024 Good Friday 01 April 2024 Easter Monday 11 April 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr 14 April 2024 Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 17 April 2024 Ram Navami 21 April 2024 Mahavir Jayanti 21 May to 30 June 2024 Summer Vacation 17 July 2024 Moharram 15 August 2024 Independence Day 19 August 2024 Rakshabandhan 25 August 2024 Chehallum 26 August 2024 Janmashtami 16 September 2024 Eid-e-Milad/Baravafat 17 September 2024 Vishwakarma Puja/Anant Chaturdashi 02 October 2024 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 12 October 2024 Dussehra Mahanavami / Vijay Dashami 30 October 2024 Narak Chaturdashi 31 October 2024 Diwali 02 November 2024 Govardhan Puja 03 November 2024 Bhaiya Dooj / Chitragupta Jayanti 15 November 2024 Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima 24 November 2024 Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr’s Day 25 December 2024 Christmas Day

