Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • UP School Holiday List 2024: Uttar Pradesh Holiday Calendar Released for Secondary Schools; Complete List Here

UP School Holiday List 2024: Uttar Pradesh Holiday Calendar Released for Secondary Schools; Complete List Here

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education has published the holiday schedule for the upcoming year. In a notable development, the government has provided female s

Published: December 28, 2023 8:09 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Check Telangana Govt Holiday List 2024 Here
Check Telangana Govt Holiday List 2024 Here

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education has published the holiday schedule for the upcoming year. In a notable development, the government has provided female staff the opportunity to avail two extra leaves for fasting and celebrations, except for Kawa Chauth, upon approval from the school principal. As per the schedule, schools across Uttar Pradesh will have a 41-day summer break starting from May 21 to June 30, 2024. The total count of holidays, encompassing Sundays and the summer vacation, will sum up to 118 days. Secondary schools are set to operate for 233 days, with a 15-day duration allocated for board exams.

Trending Now

Specifically, there will be 2 days off for Holi and 3 for Diwali. On the commemorative days of eminent individuals, students in schools will engage in creative activities to learn about their notable contributions.

You may like to read

Date
Event
15 January 2024Makar Sankranti
17 January 2024Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
25 January 2024Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali
26 January 2024Republic Day
14 February 2024Basant Panchami
24 February 2024Sant Ravidas Jayanti
08 March 2024Mahashivratri
24 March 2024Holika Dahan
25 March 2024Holi
29 March 2024Good Friday
01 April 2024Easter Monday
11 April 2024Eid-ul-Fitr
14 April 2024Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
17 April 2024Ram Navami
21 April 2024Mahavir Jayanti
21 May to 30 June 2024Summer Vacation
17 July 2024Moharram
15 August 2024Independence Day
19 August 2024Rakshabandhan
25 August 2024Chehallum
26 August 2024Janmashtami
16 September 2024Eid-e-Milad/Baravafat
17 September 2024Vishwakarma Puja/Anant Chaturdashi
02 October 2024Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
12 October 2024Dussehra Mahanavami / Vijay Dashami
30 October 2024Narak Chaturdashi
31 October 2024Diwali
02 November 2024Govardhan Puja
03 November 2024Bhaiya Dooj / Chitragupta Jayanti
15 November 2024Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
24 November 2024Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr’s Day
25 December 2024Christmas Day

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.