UP School Timings Changed Due To Cold Weather Conditions; Check Revised Schedule Here

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a winter vacation for 15 days, starting from December 31, 2023, to January 14, 2024, as a cold wave grips north India.

Gurugram: Children head to school on a bicycle during a foggy winter morning, in Gurugram, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has modified the school timings for schools. The opening and closing schedule has been revised for secondary and higher secondary schools in the state due to thick fog, as authorities declared, late on Wednesday. The government has also announced holidays for schools in various cities on Thursday and Friday.

In Ghaziabad, the timing for all schools from Class 1 to 8 has been changed to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., stated the order by the District Education Officer.

In Aligarh, schools under all boards from Class 1 to 12, including those under Aligarh Muslim University, will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, according to the order issued by the District Magistrate.

Similarly, in Mathura, the timing of classes has been changed to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials also announced that schools in Jalaun will be closed until December 31 for Classes from 1 to 8.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a winter vacation for 15 days, starting from December 31, 2023, to January 14, 2024, as a cold wave grips north India.

On Wednesday, a thick layer of smog covered Uttar Pradesh, affecting normal life. In certain areas, the visibility plunged to less than 20 metres. At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured in separate road collisions in various parts of the state due to the heavy fog.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is expected to continue on Thursday and Friday as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.