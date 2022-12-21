UP Revises School Timing Due to Cold Wave: Check New Timings in Lucknow, Ghaziabad

UP School Timing Revision Latest Update: Because of extreme cold wave and heavy fog situation, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday revised the school timing in several districts. The major places where the school timings have been changed include Lucknow, Ghaziabad and other districts.

Lucknow

As per the order from the state government, the Lucknow schools will start classes from 10 AM to 3 PM till December 31, 2022. The office of the district magistrate, Lucknow released a notice announcing about the winter school timing change.

“In view of the extreme cold wave in the district, the timings of all council/aided/recognised board schools from class 01 to 08 in the district from 21.12.2022 to 31.12.2022 will be from 10:00 Am to 3:00 PM.”

Ghaziabad

Authorities in Ghaziabad have also issued notices to change school timings due to low visibility in heavy fog.

In the instructions, the Ghaziabad district magistrate said the timings of all basic, secondary schools, madrasa education board, Sanskrit schools and council schools will come to effect from December 21 onwards. Classes 1 to 12 will be starting from 9AM to ensure safety of students amid several accidents reported due to low visibility in heavy fog.

The DM Gazhiabad also asked all schools including UP Board, CBSE, ICSE, Madrasa Education Board and Sanskrit schools to strictly implement the orders.

School Timing Changed in Punjab, Haryana

In the similar manner, Punjab and Haryana, CM Bhagwant Mann announced that the school timings in the state have been changed and will function from 10 am from December 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The development comes as the cold wave has been witnessed in Lucknow as well and Punjab, Chandigarh also experienced fog on the streets causing lesser visibility