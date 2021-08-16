Noida: With COVID-19 situation gradually improving in the country, several states have decided to reopen schools for different classes from Monday, August 16. The states that reopen schools for different classes from today are — Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to re-open intermediate schools with 50 per cent attendance, schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen for class 1 to 10 and Bihar schools are reopening for classes 1 to 8. The schools have been reopened amid talks about the third Covid wave still swirling around.Also Read - Heartwarming Gesture: 2000 Milkmen Donate Part of Their Incomes to Help Fund-Starved School

The schools in these states are reopening as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the respective state governments and special instructions have also been given to the educational institutions to follow proper COVID-19 safety protocol.

Let’s have a look at updates and guidelines being followed by the schools as they reopen:

Schools Reopens in Andhra Pradesh: In Andhra Pradesh, schools for students of class 1 to 10 have reopened on Monday, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. As per reports, around 70 lakh students studying in 61,000 government, private and aided schools are expected to attend physical classes from August 16 onwards in the state. And, as per SOPs issued by the government, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in each class and there is no change in school timings. However, a student's attendance in class is voluntary and a student must provide a written consent of attending physical classes given by their parents. Also, students with old and comorbid parents/grandparents at home have also been advised not to attend school. The state government has also stated that students with comorbidities will not be allowed to attend school.

Schools Reopens in Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has stated that schools would resume physical classes from today for higher and intermediate classes. Students would be allowed to attend schools at 50% capacity as per an order by the government. It will be mandatory for students to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Students will be required to give the written consent of their parents to attend the schools. Without the consent letter, admission will not be given to the students in the school

Schools Reopens in Bihar: In Bihar, offline classes for class 1 to 8 are reopening today. The state had already reopened schools for classes 9th to 10th from August 7 and for 11th and 12th standards on July 12. A special guidelines have been issued for school buses and premises by Patna District Education Administration and it has been made mandatory for all educational institutions to follow these guidelines for the safety of all.

However, these states are not the first ones to commence school reopening, many other states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have already reopened schools in the first week of August. And, some other states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are expected to begin physical classes for students from classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 1.