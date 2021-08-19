UP Schools Update: Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen the schools from 16th August 2021 for classes 9-12. The government had also issued detailed guidelines for the students to follow. On Thursday, the government said that the attendance for students will not be compulsory and schools may be closed again if the Covid situation worsens.Also Read - 'We Don't Carry Mafia With Us,' Says Yogi Adityanath; Promises To Build Houses For Poor On Confiscated Lands

While replying to a question by teacher constituency member Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said to the state legislative council, "In UP, the present atmosphere is sufficiently secure but if there is any indication of any concern (regarding Covid), we can also close schools."

"In basic education, attendance is not compulsory. We have also not made attendance mandatory for classes from 9 to 12," Sharma said.

Tripathi also asked Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh if there was any arrangement for vaccination of teachers and students below 18 years of age. In a supplementary question, SP member Shatrudra Prakash asked the minister if it is safe for little children to go to school without vaccination.

The minister replied that the vaccine for children below 18 is not yet available but it is expected to be available by September. He said after the vaccine is available, a campaign will be launched to inoculate children.

The state government has opened schools from August 16 for classes 9 to 12. For classes six to eight, they will be opened from August 23 and for classes one to five from September 1.