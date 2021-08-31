UP Schools Reopening: With the second wave of coronavirus receding, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath on Tuesday announced that all schools will reopen on September 1 (Wednesday) for Classes 1 to 5, keeping in mind the necessary Covid norms. Guidelines in this regard have already been issued to all District Basic Education Officers in the state.Also Read - UP Schools Reopening: Yogi Govt Makes A BIG Statement, Says Schools May Be Shut Again If…

Schools in UP had already opened for classes 9-12 from August 16, 2021, and for Classes 6 to 8 for studies from August 23. However, attendance for students has not been made compulsory.

Similarly, the UP government has noe taken the decision to reopen primary classes from Class 1 to 5 with necessary Covid-19 guidelines.

UP Schools Reopening: Covid Rules

Attendance in schools is not compulsory. However, it is mandatory for students to get the permission of their parents for attending physical classes.

At the entry gate of every school/ madrasa, thermal screening of children will be done to check for Covid symptoms.

Sanitisers will be arranged in classrooms.

Teaching will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be from 8 AM to 11 AM and the second shift will start from 11.30 AM.

For mid-day meals, students will need to carry their own utensils. Children must also carry their own water bottles to avoid the risk of infection.

Children who do not wish to attend offline classes will be allowed to join classes online.

Uttar Pradesh government had already announced that for Classes 6 to 8, schools will reopen from August 23 and for Classes one to five from September 1. However, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said, “In UP, the present atmosphere is sufficiently secure but if there is any indication of any concern (regarding Covid), we can also close schools.”