Lucknow: Owing to the dip in the Covid cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had allowed the primary schools in to reopen after a gap of almost six months, following Covid protocols. However, the government on Thursday issued a notice mandating all the teachers and school staff, along with their family to get vaccinated.Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 AS IT HAPPENED: Prachi, Pramod Only Silver Lining on Another Medal-Less Day

Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Wednesday following Covid protocols. The schools welcomed children with toffees, chocolates and flowers in two shifts to avoid crowding. The attendance was significantly thin. UP schools have been reopened for studies for Classes 9 to 12 from August 16 and from Classes 6 to 8 have also been opened for studies from August 23. Also Read - Mumbai Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Police Form Special Squad to Check COVID Restrictions | Details Here

Also Read - Centre Raises Concern Over COVID Surge in Kerala, Says State Alone Has More Than 1 Lakh Active Cases

UP Schools Reopening: Covid Rules

Attendance in schools is not compulsory. However, it is mandatory for students to get the permission of their parents for attending physical classes.

At the entry gate of every school/ madrasa, thermal screening of children will be done to check for Covid symptoms.

Sanitisers will be arranged in classrooms.

Teaching will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be from 8 AM to 11 AM and the second shift will start from 11.30 AM.

For mid-day meals, students will need to carry their own utensils. Children must also carry their own water bottles to avoid the risk of infection.

Children who do not wish to attend offline classes will be allowed to join classes online.

Uttar Pradesh government had already announced that for Classes 6 to 8, schools will reopen from August 23 and for Classes one to five from September 1. However, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said, “In UP, the present atmosphere is sufficiently secure but if there is any indication of any concern (regarding Covid), we can also close schools.”