Lucknow: Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen the schools for classes nursery to 8 from Monday, February 14. Offline classes for Class 9 to 12 students had already begun on February 7. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government directed the authorities to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while reopening schools. Further, the Uttar Pradesh government has eased more Covid curbs imposed in the state.

What’s open and what’s closed under new guidelines

Schools will open for all classes from Nursery to class 12 on Monday.

Private and government offices are also permitted to function at full capacity.

Gyms, restaurants, cinema halls, and hotels are allowed to open with proper Covid-appropriate behavior in place.

Swimming pools and water parks will remain closed, according to the India Today report.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 2,321 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. Given the continued low numbers of COVID-19 infections in most parts of the country, along with the high rate of vaccination rate, many states are reopening schools.