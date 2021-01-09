UP Teacher Recruitment 2020: Those looking for employment in the teaching sector in Uttar Pradesh, this is for you. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council will soon organise the third round of counselling to recruit a total of 69000 teachers. This round of counselling will fill the vacant seats in the UPBEC Teacher Recruitment drive 2020.

All those who could not attend the last rounds can attend this drive.

In the previous rounds, district allocation of 31, 277 and 36,590 posts was done, India Today reported. Those who got selected also received appointment letters.

More details regarding the third round will be announced soon. students can keep a tab on official website for further details. Alternatively, interested people can also keep a tab on India.com for any updates on UP Teacher Recruitment 2020.

Around 1.46 lakh candidates had passed the 2020 recruitment examination. The district allotment list was released on June 2, 2020. However, the Allahabad High Court had put a stay on the appointment process which was later lifted in November.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 50,000 jobs for the youths of the state in 2021. Media reports also have it that UPSSSC has received proposals to recruit for around 40K vacant jobs already. Job seekers will need to wait till till February as Commission will then organize a webinar to announce examination details. Read more details here.