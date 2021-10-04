New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for the UP TET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department is likely to release the UP TET 2021 notification soon. The UP TET Notification 2021 will be released on the official website of the department updeled.gov.in. The candidates can check the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) on the official website and apply. It is important to note that the online application process for the exam will begin on October 7. The UPTET 2021 will be conducted on November 28.Also Read - UPTET 2021 To Held on 25 July; Result Likely To Be Announced By August | Details Here

Earlier the UPTET Exam 2021 notification was scheduled to be announced in May 2021 and exam was supposed to be held on July 25, 2021. The examination got delayed because of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the key dates below:

UPTET 2021 registration is scheduled to start on October 7, 2021

UPTET 2021 registration last date will be October 25, 2021

Last date to pay the fee will be October 26, 2021

UPTET Admit Card 2021 is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2021

UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted on November 28, 2021

UPTET Provisional Answer Key will be released on December 2, 2021

UPTET Final Answer Key will be out on December 24, 2021

UPTET 2021 Result will be declared on December 28, 2021

Here are some of the important details:

