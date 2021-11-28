UP TET Paper Leak: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 that was scheduled to be held at 10 am has been cancelled following a paper leak. Just before the exam began, the paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will hold the UPTET exam again after one month, however, candidates will not have to pay any fees again. An investigation has been launched into the matter.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad, Lucknow Could Eye Shikhar Dhawan

This is a developing story