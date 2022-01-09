UP TET Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021, which is scheduled to be held on January 23, is likely to get postponed due to unprecedented spike in the covid cases in the state. According to the reports, over 13 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level exam. On the other hand, over 8.90 lakh candidates have submitted the application for UPTET upper primary level exam.Also Read - State-Wide Night Curfew Returns in Uttar Pradesh, Physical Classes Suspended. Details Here

With rising covid cases in the state, the authorities fear of examination centres turning into coronavirus hotspots considering the large number of students brace to appear for the examination. To recall, the UP TET 2021 examination was earlier postponed after the papers were leaked. Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022: 5 Factors That Would Be In Play In Upcoming Polls

The examination was supposed to be held on November 28. The question paper was found floating on WhatsApp groups and 34 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Also Read - No Hike In Fees: UP Announces Fresh Update For All Schools | Check Details Here

Here are some of the important details:

The UP TET 2021 examination was earlier postponed after the papers were leaked.

The examination was supposed to be held on November 28.

On December 22, it was announced that on January 23 the UP TET exam will be organised.

The admit card will be available to the students from January 12.

Following the exam on January 23, the result of the UP TET 2021 exam will be declared on February 25.

The CM had earlier said that free transport facilities would be provided to the candidates upon showing their admit cards.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier announced to keep all government and private schools up to class 10 closed, till January 14 due to spike in covid cases. Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am has been put in place. Amidst the chaos and panic among people, it is a big challenge for the UP government and the examination regulatory authority to conduct the UPTET.