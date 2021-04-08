New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, UPSESSB has extended the last date of Application for Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021. Now, the UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 the last date of application is April 25, 2021, and the last date to submit online fee is set to April 23. The candidates who are eligible for the 15198 vacant posts can apply on the official site of UPSESSB, upsessb.org.in Also Read - UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Over 5,000 Vacancies at UP Anganwadis For Various Posts, Apply Soon

To recall, the online application for the Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 began on March 16, 2021. The candidates who are interested to the post offered must check the qualification criteria before applying for the Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021.

A total of 15198 vacant posts are available under Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021. Out of the total vacancies, 12603 are for UP TGT and the remaining 2595 for UP PGT Posts.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the Eligibility Criteria for UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021:

The age of the applicants registered for recruitment must not be less than 21 years.

TGT candidates must have a Graduate Degree in a relevant subject and B.Ed.

Those who are applying for PGT posts must have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

The official site of the UPSESSB or Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board is upsessb.org. Keep checking the official link for more updates on Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021.