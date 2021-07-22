UP TGT UPSESSB Admit Card Released: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the UP TGT Admit Card 2021 for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Biology subject. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their UP TGT Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website of UPSESSB at upsessb.org or at pariksha.up.nic.in. Candidates must note that the UP PGT exam will be conducted on July 31, 2021.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Announced For This Post in Indian Railways, Rs 61,000 to be Given as Salary | Check Eligibility, Important Dates

Candidates can directly download their UP TGT Admit Card 2021 by clicking on this DIRECT link.

In case students are facing any problem while downloading UP TGT Admit Card 2021, they can contact on these numbers: 0532-2466851 or 8299325775.

You can follow these steps to download the UP TGT Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of UPSESSB, upsessb.org.

Click on the link which says ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card’ given under ‘ Vigyapti (20.07.2021) [Regarding Advt 01/2016 TGT ​​Biology Admit Card (Examination Dated 31.07.2021)]’.

You will be redirected to a new page. Now click on ‘UTTAR PRADESH SECONDARY EDUCATION SERVICES SELECTION BOARD, PRAYAGRAJ Click to Apply’.

Click on the link to download the admit card under ‘Admit Card, Result and Important Announcements’.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code, and download the admit card.

UPSESSB will hold the exam for TGT posts for 12,603 vacancies on August 7, 8. The admit card (UP TGT Admit Card 2021) for these posts will also be issued soon on the official website.