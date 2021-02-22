UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya has released the mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of UP Vidhan Sabha.i.e.uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in. Also Read - Yogi Govt Presents Rs 5.5-lakh Crore Budget, Proposes Rs 140 Crore for Development of Ayodhya

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website.i.e.uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

Click on UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.

Enter User Id, Password and click on submit button.

Then, UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Admit Card 2021 will be displayed.

Download UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Some Important details of the examination:

The UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from 26 March to 2 March 2021..

All candidates are required to carry their adhar card along with the admit card on the day of UP Vidhan Sabha Mains 2021 Exam.

Candidates can directly download UP Vidhan Sabha Mains 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the provided link.

Editor – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will be done in three phases. i.e. General Knowledge, General Hindi and Professional Knowledge. This exam will be of 120 minutes for 150 questions.

Counter Report – The exam will be in two parts i.e. objective and shorthand. (Typing in Hindi must be 140 words per minute and 120 wpm in English)

UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Exam Pattern and Syllabus

This drive is being done to recruit 87 vacancies of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C.