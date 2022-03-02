UPCATET 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test(UPCATET 2022) registration process has started online on Monday, March 1, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves for UPCATET 2022 exam by visiting the official website, upcatetexam.org. According to the official notification, the last date to apply for the exam is April 30, 2022.Also Read - CUSAT CAT 2022: Registration Process to End Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps to Apply Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online registration process begins: March 1, 2022

The online registration process will end on: April 30, 2022

Step By Step guide to complete the UPCATET 2022 Application Process

Go to the official website of UPCATET 2022, upcatetexam.org.

Now visit the Latest Upate@UPCATET 2022 section.

section. Click on the link that reads, ”Click Here For New Registration” available on the homepage.

A new window will open.

Enter the necessary registration details such as name, password, and click on submit option.

After the registration is complete, log in again by providing the new Id and password.

Complete the application process by providing scanned documents such as photographs, and signatures.

Pay the application fee and submit the UPCATET 2022 application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the UPCATET 2022 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC Category are required to pay Rs 1250 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 1050 as an application fee. For more details, candidates can also refer to the propsectus shared below. Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2430 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details