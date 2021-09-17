UPCET 2021 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) on its website. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses entrance exam can download the UPCET 2021 answer key from the official website — upcet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main, UPCET 2021: Important Update For Reserved Category Candidates

The UPCET 2021 exam was conducted on September 5 and September 6 in a computer-based mode for admission to various universities including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

UPCET 2021 Answer Key: How to Check

Visit the official website — upcet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for UPCET 2021 Answer Key A PDF file with the answer key will appear on the screen Download and save it for further reference.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key will also be able to raise questions and objections from September 17 onwards by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

UPCET 2021 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Visit the official UPCET website Scroll down to find the UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge links Click on the preferred link — ‘UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge UG’ or ‘UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge PG’ Login to your account Fill in the online application form to raise objections Pay the non-refundable fees and submit.

“Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” the UPCET notification read.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” it stated.