New Delhi: The National testing agency, NTA has issued a notice on Friday stating that the agency is extending the registration date of UPCET 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the Uttar Pradesh combined entrance test UPCET, registration date is now extended till June 20 2021. Also Read - After Bride Collapses on Stage & Dies During Wedding Ceremony, Groom Made to Marry Her Sister!

Earlier the last date to register for Uttar Pradesh combined entrance test was scheduled for 31st May 2021. The candidates can now check the official notice for UPCET 2021 on the official site of NTA. Those who are interested and eligible candidates can now apply till the above-mentioned date up to 5 p.m. on upcet.nta.nic.in Also Read - 8 Dead, 5 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Aligarh

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details below: Also Read - 20 Villagers From UP Given 1st Dose Covishield, 2nd Covaxin in Major Goof-up; Probe Ordered

Last date for payment of the exam fee online: 20th June 2021 (Upto 11.50 PM)

Correction window: 21.06.2021 to 30.06.2021.

The last date for submission of online exam application forms: 20th June 2021 (up to 5.00 PM)

According to the official notice released by the National testing agency, “The registration date has been extended with a view to removing hardship cost to go in the date and to ensure larger participation of candidate it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam.”

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh combined entrance test 2021 was postponed due to the covid-19 surge in the country, however according to the new official release,” the revised date of the examination will be announced in due course.”

UPCET 2021 is the entrance examination that is conducted for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Gorakhpur, the Harcourt Butler Technical University of Kanpur for the academic year 2021-22.