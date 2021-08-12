UPCET 2021 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UPCET (UP Common Entrance Test) on 5th and 6th September 2021. The candidates who are eligible and registered themselves for the examination can check the UP CET 2021 notification on the official website of the agency i.e. nta.ac.in. Below, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the official notification. The candidates must note that according to the official notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted in different shifts.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in: 17 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

On the first day, the examination will be conducted in two shifts (morning and evening) whereas on the second day exam will be conducted in three shifts (morning, afternoon, and evening).

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important details below:

First-year of BHMCT, B. Des, BFA, BFAD, B. Voc. and MBA (Integrated): September 6, 2021

First-year of B. Tech. (BT) and B. Tech (AG) will be held on September 6, 2021

First-year entrance exam of BBA will be conducted on September 6, 2021

Second-year (Lateral Entry) of B.Tech. (Lateral Entry for Diploma holders), B. Pharm. (Lateral Entry) will be conducted on September 6, 2021

Second-year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech (Lateral Entry for B.Sc. Graduates) to be held on September 6, 2021

Pharm exam and MCA (Integrated) entrance exam to be held on September 6, 2021

The entrance exam for MCA, M.Sc. (Maths) M.Sc. (Physics) M.Sc. (Chemistry) M. Tech. (Civil) M. Tech. (Computer Science & Engg./Information Technology) M. Tech. (Electrical Engineering) M. Tech. (Electronics & Comm. Engineering) M. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering) will be held on September 5, 2021

"Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in or https://upcet.nta.nic.in for updates on the subject. For any clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at upcet@nta.ac.in," the notification released by NTA reads.

