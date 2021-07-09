UPCET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) till July 15. Candidates who could not register earlier now have a chance to apply online at upcet.nta.nic.in. The last date of registration for UPCET 2021 was extended earlier as well to facilitate candidates and ensure larger participation of students.Also Read - NEET 2021 Exam Date: Will NTA Postpone Medical Entrance Exam Till October? Big Updates For Students Here

Earlier the correction window was scheduled to open on July 8 and close on July 14, but with the extension of the last date to register, the correction window dates may also be revised. However, the Agency has not released any official update on this yet. Candidates can apply online through the official website by following these simple steps given below.

How to apply online for UPCET 2021:

Visit the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in. Click on UPCET 2021 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, in an important update for MBA aspirants, the state government has decided to consider UPCET scores for AKTU MBA Admissions 2021. The scores of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET 2021 will be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.