UPCET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021 has rescheduled the examination amid the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. As per the new schedule, UPCET 2021 has been postponed by a month and will now be set for June 15. Earlier, the board had scheduled the examination to be held on May 18. In the official public notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a new schedule was specified along with the reason why UPCET last date extended. The official statement read, "It has been brought to our notice that the date of the UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of Class XII exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021. With a view to enable such students to apply for UPCET 2021 and to ensure larger participation of candidates, UPCET 2021 is rescheduled."

The candidates must note that the any seats remaining after the JEE (Main) counselling in Bachelor of Technology Biotechnology, BTech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, BTech (AG) that is offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University(AKTU), Lucknow, will be filled on the basis of the UPCET 2021 score.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of UPCET i.e. upcet.nta.nic.in/ Click on the Registration link Sign in to proceed with the formalities. After logging in with the system-generated registration ID and password, the candidate will be redirected to the UPCET application form 2021. Read instructions carefully. Upload the requisite documents mentioned in the instructions. The next step will be to pay the application fee using online mode. Preview the form before submitting it. Download a soft copy and take a print for future reference.

UPCET 2021 Important Dates

UPCET exam date 2021 15 June 2021 Last date for submission of UPCET application form 2021 10 May 2021 (up to 05:00 pm) Last date for payment of the exam fee 10 May 2021 (up to 11:00 pm)

New Schedule as per UPCET 2021 syllabus