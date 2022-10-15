UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at upcet.admissions.nic.in: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has declared the UPCET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result for BTech and BArch programmes. Eligible candidates can download the UPCET counselling 2022 seat allotment result by visiting the official website at upcet.admissions.nic.in. In order to access the UPCET round 1 seat allocation result, a registered candidate needs to log in with JEE Main application number, password, and security pin.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today; Here's How to Fill Choices at mcc.nic.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sites and a direct link to download the result.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD UPCET COUNSELLING 2022 ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

How To Download UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result For B.Tech Counselling for JEE (Main) Candidates. The link will be available in the ‘Candidate Activity Board’ section,

Enter the required credentials such as JEE Main application number, password, and security pin. and click on the sign-in option.

The UPCET BTech, BArch seat allotment results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter PDF and take a printout for future reference.