UPCL Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday released notification for UPCL Recruitment 2021 for post of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Law Officer, Personnel Officer and Senior Industrial Engineer. Candidates who are interested and eligible should visit the official site and apply at visitupcl.org for the posts as soon as possible. The candidates also must note that the last date for the submission of the application form is April 16, 2021. However, before apply for any post, check details regarding vacancy, eligibility, selection process and application fee etc.

UPCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) ( Trainee) – 72 Posts

Assistant Engineer Civil (Trainee) – 7 Posts

Accounts Officer- 15 Posts

Law Officer – 2 Posts

Personnel Officer – 8 Posts

Senior Industrial Engineer – 1 Post

UPCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

1) As per updates from the UPCL, for Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical Trainee) post, the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Power Engineering, Power System Engineering or those engineering branches which have the word Electrical, Electronics or Mechanical from a recognized Institution or should have completed AMIE-Sections A & B Exams.

Selection: The selection process for this post will be done on the basis of an objective written test and interview of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of qualifying marks.

2) For Assistant Engineer (Civil Trainee) post, the Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in Civil or those Engineering Branches which have a word Civil or should have completed AMIE – Sections A & B Exam.

Selection: The UPCL said that the selection will be done on the basis of an objective written test and interview of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of qualifying marks.

3) For Law officer post, the candidates must be a graduate in law from a recognized University with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the Legal Department of a PSU/organization/ as a practicing lawyer [ after registration in Bar Council] and having experience of dealing with various Consumer Related Matters in consumer Forums/ Regulatory Commission/Service Tribunal / Labour Court/ various Courts etc.

Selection: However, the selection process will be done on the basis of subjective and objective Written Examinations and interviews of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of qualifying marks.

4) For Accounts Officer post, the candidates must have a professional degree in CA/ICWL/ MBA ( Finance) and 2 years post qualification experience.

Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of subjective and objective Written Examinations and interviews of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of qualifying marks.

5) For Personnel Officer post, the candidates must have a Post Graduate or equivalent in Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Business Management with specialization in Personnel Management from a recognized Institute or repute with minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in various functions in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations or comparable level in a fairly large PSU/Organisation.

Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of subjective and objective Written Examinations and interviews of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of qualifying marks.

For Senior Industrial Engineer, the candidates need to have an engineering degree with a post-graduate or equivalent in Industrial Engineering from a recognized Institute of repute with a minimum of 7 years of post-qualification experience.

Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of Interviews only.

UPCL Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The UPCL stated that the application fees are Rs 800 for General/OBC/ EWS candidates and Rs 400 for the SC/ ST category of Uttrakhand State.