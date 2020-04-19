UPJEE 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the deadline to apply online for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2020 to May 11, due to the ongoing national lockdown, announced in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - AP EAMCET 2020: Online Application Process Begins, Apply on sche.ap.gov.in by March 29

For the same reason, the exam will now be held on June 14 and 15 instead of its earlier scheduled dates in May. The message to this effect can be read on the board's official website under the header 'News and Events.'

A message on the board's website, jeec.up.nic.in, states, "The last date to fill the application form for the examination for admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses for the session 2020-21 has been extended till May 11, 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic."

Eligible and interested candidates, while applying, can apply for a maximum of three courses-Group A, E1/E2 and one among B/C/D/F/G/H//I/K1 to K8. In order to apply, candidates need to visit the official website jeec.up.nic.in and on the homepage, click on the button of the group they want to apply for.

They then have to register themselves, fill up the application form and, finally, pay the examination fees to complete the online application.

The examination will be conducted for admission to 1,296 institutes for a total of 67 courses.