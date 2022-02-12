UPJEE 2022: The timetable for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) or Polytechnic has been announced on Saturday. As per the notification, the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh will start from February 15, 2022. Candidates who are planning to take admission in Polytechnic institutes in the 2022-23 academic year, can register themselves on the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in. the candidates should note that the application process will close on April 17, 2022. As per the updates, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) will be held from June 6 to 12, 2022.

The official notice link for UPJEE 2022 is available on the official website. The UPJEE is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission to the polytechnic institutes affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

However, the application correction window will be available between April 18 to April 22. The UPJEE 2022 admit card will be released on May 29.

UPJEE 2022: Complete Schedule

Registration starts – February 15

Registration ends – April 17

Application form correction – April 18 to 22

Issue of UPJEE admit card- May 29

UPJEE 2022 exam date – June 6 to 12

Answer key – June 13 to 15

UPJEE 2022 Result – June 17

UPJEE 2022 Counselling – June 20 to August 12

UPJEE 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘UPJEE 2022 application’ link

Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.

Login to JEECUP website and access the UPJEE 2022 application form

Fill in the form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download it and take a print out for future references

During filling up the online form, the candidates need to submit details including their name, date of birth, address, parents’ name and along with scanned documents such as photograph, signature, educational certificates, ID proof like Aadhar card and others.