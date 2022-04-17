Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination, UPJEE 2022 Registration date for Polytechnic has been extended by JEECUP. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date to apply for the UPJEE 2022 Polytechnic Exam is now April 30, 2022. The notice was issued on the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Committee, Uttar Pradesh – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.Also Read - UPJEE 2020: Last Day to Apply Extended Till May 11, Exam Postponed to June 14 And 15

Earlier, the last date for UPJEE 2022 registration was today, April 17, 2022 but the date has now been extended. Also Read - UP Polytechnic Result 2019: JEECUP to Announce Results Today at jeecup.nic.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website -jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the link that reads “Apply for UPJEE 2022” Register yourself by filling in the details and then login to JEECUP website Fill in the UPJEE 2022 form, upload all required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and take a printout

Application Fee and other important details: