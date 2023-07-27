Home

UPJEE Admit Card 2023 to Release Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Direct Link

UPJEE Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: Candidates can download the UPJEE Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE 2023 exams have been scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 1.

UPJEE Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)) examination will be released today, July 27, 2023. Candidates can download the UPJEE Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

The Candidates can download their Admit Card for Online Entrance Examination from 27-07-2023,” reads the official statement. This year, the competitive examination will be held from August 2 to August 7, 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket by entering their application number and password. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the admit card.

UPJEE Admit Card 2023: Direct Link Here(to be active soon)

How to Download UPJEE Polytechnic Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on admit card download link. The link will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Now, enter your login details.

Step 4: Your UPJEE(P) admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future use.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was formed in the year 1986-87 for the admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission test at the state level. Based on the nature of work, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)).

