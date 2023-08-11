Home

UPJEE Answer Key 2023 OUT At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The aspirants will need to enter their login details including their roll number, password, and security pin to download the JEECUP answer key 2023.

JEECUP 2023 Answer Key Out.

There is an important announcement for students who took the Joint Entrance Examination, Uttar Pradesh (JEE UP). The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh released the answer key for JEECUP 2023 on August 10. Candidates can check and download the answer key of JEE UP by entering the login credentials on the candidate’s portal from the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise their objections by today, August 11.

How to raise objects for the JEE UP answer key?

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the JEE UP answer key are required to make a payment of Rs 100 per question for each answer challenged. Candidates will get a refund of the fee in case of a correct challenge. On the other hand, for the wrong challenge, the fee will be forfeited by the JEECUP Lucknow.

They can also click on the direct link.

How to check and download UPJEE Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 online?

Now, let us take a look at the steps one needs to take in order to check and download the answer key for JEE UP from the official website.

Step 1

First of all, go to the official portal of JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2

Click on the direct link to check the answer key available under the candidate’s activity

Step 3

A new login window will appear on your screen

Step 4:

Next, enter the necessary login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 5

The JEECUP Polytechnic answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6:

Go through the answer key and download it

Step 7

Take a printout of the answer key for future reference

The online entrance examination UPJEE (P) was conducted from August 2 to 7 this year. For the unaware, UPJEE is a state-level examination for students seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

