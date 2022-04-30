UPJEEE 2022 Registrations: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, or UPJEE (P) 2022 today, April 30, 2022. Candidates can fill in the UPJEE (P) application form by visiting the official websites of UPJEEE on jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. As per the notification, the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has commenced from February 15, 2022.Also Read - SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 7301 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at ssc.nic.in

The test will be conducted in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K, and L – and a candidate can submit one application form in each group. The exams are scheduled to be held on June 6 to 10, 2022.