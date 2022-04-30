UPJEEE 2022 Registrations: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, or UPJEE (P) 2022 today, April 30, 2022. Candidates can fill in the UPJEE (P) application form by visiting the official websites of UPJEEE on jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. As per the notification, the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has commenced from February 15, 2022.Also Read - SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 7301 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at ssc.nic.in
The test will be conducted in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K, and L – and a candidate can submit one application form in each group. The exams are scheduled to be held on June 6 to 10, 2022.
UPJEE 2022: Here’s How To Register
- Visit the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘UPJEE 2022 application’ link
- Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.
- Login to the JEECUP website and access the UPJEE 2022 application form.
- Fill in the form and upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
UPJEEE 2022 Registrations: Application Fee
Candidates are required to submit an application fee during the UPJEE 2022 Registrations. Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 200.
UPJEEE 2022 Registrations: Other Details
The UPJEEE Answer Key will be released on June 13 and the result will be declared on June 17, 2022. The Counselling process will take place between June 20 to August 15, 2022. For more details, visit the official website of UPJEEE.