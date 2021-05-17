UP Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to take a final call on whether UP Board Exams 2021 will be postponed or cancelled soon. The decision will be taken as per the requests made by students, parents and teachers in view of the severe second of coronavirus. Also Read - Will CBSE Announce Decision on Class 12 Board Exams Today? Here's All You Need to Know

Current date of UP Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams once this year. Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be held from April 24. However, no new dates for the conduction of UP board exams have issued yet. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: From Education Minister's Key Meet to Plea in SC Seeking Cancellation of Boards, Here’s What Students Should Know

The UP government plans to conduct the board exams in offline mode with all necessary precautions. However, students have been requesting that the UP board exam 2021 should be conducted online for their safety. Also Read - CBSE Update: Students Await Major Decision, Clamour Grows to #cancel12thboardexams2021

Final decision likely to announced after May 20

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma recently shared on his social media that the final decision on holding the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th board exams will be announced after May 20.

India.Com is following the news from the UPMSP regarding the 2021 Board Exams and will update the article as and when we get any information.

Decision on university exams to be taken as well

The decision on university exams that were scheduled to take place in the coming days will also be communicated next week after consultation with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Dinesh Sharma earlier said: “In view of the coronavirus spread, the secondary education board’s (UPMSP) proposed exams from May 8 have been postponed till May 20 and university, college exams have been postponed till May 15. A decision on exams will be taken in the first week of May.”

CBSE Class 10 boards cancelled, Class 12 board exams postponed

Recently, various state boards across the country have either postponed or cancelled the exams to ensure students’ safety amid the ongoing pandemic. CBSE board was the first to cancel the CBSE Class 10 board exam and postpone the CBSE Class 12 exams till further notice. Following this, other boards followed suits and announced similar decisions for their students.

Unlike CBSE and other boards, most of the schools in Uttar Pradesh do not conduct any kind of weekly or monthly exams. Besides, the number of students appearing for UP board 10th 12th board exams 2021 is higher than that of CBSE, CISCE.