The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday announced that the improvement and compartment exams for high school and intermediate will be held on August 27 (Saturday). According to the schedule, the High School improvement/compartment exam will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am whereas the Intermediate compartment examination will be conducted in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Divyakant Shukla, secretary of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the examination conducting body said that the examinations will be conducted at the centres picked by the district school inspector in the district headquarters

"Entry of outsiders other than the examinee, centre administrator, teachers and non-teaching staff in the examination centre will be completely prohibited. The centre administrators will ensure such an arrangement so that unnecessary crowding of candidates does not happen at the entrance. A similar arrangement should be there after the completion of the examination," Hindustan Times reported quoting Shukla.

The candidates must note that Mobile or any other type of electronics will not be allowed inside the examination hall and CCTV cameras with voice recorders and routers should be fully functional in the rooms during the examination period to curb copying.

As many as 17, 745 high school students, and 16,576 intermediate students are slated to sit in these exams.