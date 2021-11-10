Lucknow: We have some important news for the UP Board students preparing for the class 9 examination. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikhsha Parishad (UPMSP) has made some changes in the question paper pattern of class 9 exams 2021-22. The board has also released a sample OMR sheet on its official website for reference. The candidates must note that the changes in the exam pattern have been made on the lines of New Education Policy 2020.Also Read - UP Board Exams 2022: UPMSP New Pattern To Be Applicable For Half-yearly Exam, Check Details Here

According to the changes introduced by the UP Board, the question paper of the theory exam will be divided into 70:30 ratio. The MCQs will be answered in the OMR sheets. The board has made it clear that this exam pattern will be followed in both half-yearly as well as annual exams for class 9th. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Announces Improvement Exams Date for Class 10 and 12, Here's How You Can Register Via upmsp.edu.in

As per the academic calendar, the practicals for half yearly examination will be conducted in the second week of November and the theory exams will begin in the third week of November. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

Here are some of the important details: