Home

Education

UPMSP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date: UP High School, Inter Result Likely By April End; What We Know So Far

UPMSP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date: UP High School, Inter Result Likely By April End; What We Know So Far

UPMSP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date: The passing percentage for UP Board Class 10 in 2022 was 80.18 per cent, a significant decrease from the 2021 result.

UP Board Results 2023: The evaluation work of answer sheets was completed on March 31 and currently, tabulation of marks is underway.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the result for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Examination 2023 this month. However, an official announcement from the UPMSP official is awaited. This time, nearly 58 lakh students have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination. In order to check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet 2023, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll and date of birth.

This year, UPMSP Class 10 examination was conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination was held from February 16 to March 4, 2023.

You may like to read

Uttar Pradesh UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Last Five Years Result Date

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 June 18 UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 July 31 UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 June 27 UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 April 27 UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 April 29

The UP board’s pass percentage has gradually improved over the years and is expected to surpass 90% this year. The UP board recorded an overall passing percentage of 88.18% for Class 10 last year. The passing percentage for boys was 85.25 %, while it was 91.69 % for girls.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023Update: Check 5 Year’s Pass Percentage Of UPMSP Result

Year Overall Pass percentage(Class 10) Overall Pass percentage(Class12) 2022 80.18 per cent 2021 99.53 97.88 2020 83.31 74 2019 80.07 70.06 2018 75.16 72.43

UPMSP UP 12th, 10th Result 2022

The passing percentage for UP Board Class 10 in 2022 was 80.18 per cent, a significant decrease from the 2021 result. The pass percentage for girls was 91.69 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys was 85.25 %.

UPMSP UP 12th, 10th Result 2021

In 2021, the pass percentage was 99.53 per cent. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, UP board exams were not held in 2021, and students were evaluated using a different marking scheme. Class 10 students’ scores were calculated using their Class 9 (50%) and pre-board examination results. (50%). The 2021 pass percentage was nearly 16 per cent higher than the previous year’s 83.31 per cent. The overall pass percentage for the UPMSP Inter was 97.88 per cent.

UPMSP UP 12th, 10th Result 2020

In 2020, 83.31 percent of students passed the class 10 exam. Meanwhile, 74.63 per cent class 12 students have passed in 2020. As per media reports, 87.29 per cent girls have passed as opposed to 79.78 per cent boys.

UPMSP UP 12th, 10th Result 2019

In 2019, a total of 80.07 per cent of students cleared the class 10 exam successfully.

UPMSP UP 12th, 10th Result 2018

The overall pass percentage for the UP board Matric exam was 75.16 percent. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 72.43 per cent.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Websites to Check

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

How to Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023’.

Next, enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download UP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPMSP , for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.