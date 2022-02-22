UPMSP Board Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 timetables for board exams 2022 soon. According to the reports, the UP Board datesheets are likely to be released in the coming weeks. The reports also add that the exams are likely to be held in April.Also Read - UP Board Results: UPMSP Releases Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result | Details Here

The candidates must note that the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams would most likely be held after the assembly elections in the state.

Here are some of the key details:

Around 52 lakh students have enrolled for the UP board exam 2022.

Out of the total number of students who have enrolled, around 28 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board examinations

24 lakh students have registered for Class 12 board examinations.

The timetable will be available on the official website of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has directed that pre-board examination and practical tests for Class 10 and Class 12 students be held in February

Annual exams for Class 9 and Class 11students be held in the second week of March.

In the midst of the escalating Covid-19 cases, students and parents were concerned about the Class 10 and Class 12 Uttar Pradesh board examinations. The UP Board has previously said that the board exams will be held following the assembly elections.