UPMSP Board Result 2023: Details On Class 10, 12 Result Date; Where, How To Check
UPMSP Board Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Once the result is declared, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in.
UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the result of the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams anytime soon. Once the result is declared, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. This time, over 58.8 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2023. Check out this space for the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh 10th, and 12th Results, release date, mark sheet, and passing marks.
As per media reports, the board is likely to declare the UP Board result in April. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding UP Class 10, 12 result date and time. The evaluation process was scheduled to conclude on April 1, 2023. The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. While another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers.
To pass the UP Board exam, students must obtain a score of 33 percent. Students who fail one or two subjects will be eligible to take the compartment exams. The Uttar Pradesh board compartment exam application link will be available on the official website.
