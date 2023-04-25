Home

UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 LIVE NOW: UPMSP Announces Results at upresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

UP Board High School results have been announced. Soon after the formal announcement of the UP Board class 10th result, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP Result 2023: UP Board High School results have been announced by the UPMSP. The candidates who have appeared for the UPMSP Class 10 exam can now check the scores on the official websites of the board i.e. results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board class 10 results were out at 1.30. Priyanshi Soni has topped the examm with 98.33 per cent marks. Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor have shared the second rank. Both have scored 97.83 per cent.

