  • UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 LIVE NOW: UPMSP Announces Results at upresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here
UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 LIVE NOW: UPMSP Announces Results at upresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

UP Board High School results have been announced. Soon after the formal announcement of the UP Board class 10th result, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Updated: April 25, 2023 2:34 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

  • 2:38 PM IST

    Of the total students who appeared in UP board exams, 15,21,422 are boys and 13,42,199 are girls. Of them, 13,18,210 boys and 12,52,777 girls have qualified. The pass pecentage of boys is at 86.64 per cent, which is less than tat of girls – 93.34 per cent.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    UP Board Intermediate Toppers 2023

    Rank 1: Shubha Chapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari, Mahoba district. Score: 489/500

    Rank 2: Saurabh Gangwar of SVM IC Bisalpur, Pilibhit. Score: 486/500

    Rank 3: Anamika of CH S Singh IC, Jaswant Nagar, Etawah. Score: 486/500

  • 2:28 PM IST

    In Class 10 results, 11 girls and seven boys have shared the top 10 ranks.

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Priyanshi Soni has topped the examm with 98.33 per cent marks. Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor have shared the second rank. Both have scored 97.83 per cent.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    UP board 12th results 2023: Girls outshine boys

    Like Class 10, Girls have outperformed boys in Class 12 as well.

    Boys appeared: 14,07,572

    Girls appeared: 11,63,430

    Boys pass: 9,76,059

    Girls pass: 9,65,658

    Boys’ pass percentage: 69.34 per cent.

    Girls’ pass percentage: 83 per cent.

  • 2:04 PM IST

    UPMSP Class 10 Result 2023 Via SMS: Students can get their UP Board percentage and result via SMS. Students will be required to send an SMS to 56263 in the following format. “UP10″ OR “UP12” 10-digit roll number. The result will be sent on the same number.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    A total of 31,06,517 regular and 10,297 private candidates registered for UP board Class 10 final exams, of whom 28,54,879 regular and 8,742 private candidates appeared.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni is High School topper

    Sitapur student Priyanshi Soni has topped the Class 10 final exam with 98.44 per cent marks.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    UPMSP Result 2023 Class 10 LIVE: Mahoba’s Shubh Chhapra has topped in Intermediate or Class 12 final exam with 97.80 per cent marks.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    In Class 12th result of UP board, the overall pass percentage is 75.52 per cent.

UPMSP Result 2023:  UP Board High School results have been announced by the UPMSP. The candidates who have appeared for the UPMSP Class 10 exam can now check the scores on the official websites of the board i.e. results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board class 10 results were out at 1.30. Priyanshi Soni has topped the examm with 98.33 per cent marks. Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor have shared the second rank. Both have scored 97.83 per cent.

