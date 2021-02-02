UPMSP Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) is likely to release UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 soon. The candidates who are preparing for the UP Board class 10, Class 12 examinations must note that soon after the formal announcement of the timetables, the UP Board Class 10, 12 date sheets will be available on the official website of the UPMSP. The UP-Board candidates can also check the dates here. Also Read - 'Mere Ko To Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho Raha Hai': Ahead of CBSE Datesheet Release, Students Bombard Twitter With Memes

The UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 students can check regularly for all the latest updates.

The Dy. CM had announced earlier that the UP board 12th exam date 2021 and UP Board 10th exam date 2021 should be expected between April to May this year. As of now, only the practical exam dates are out for Class 12th board students are out. According to our sources, the UP Board is likely to release the timetable by the end of this month.

The UP Board is gearing up for the practical exams that are scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to February 22, 2021. The practicals are slated to be conducted in 2 stages. In the first stage, UP Board practical exams will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan & Basti divisions. While in the second stage, the exams will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

Practical Exam Dates Phase 1 – February 03 to 12, 2021

Practical Exam Dates Phase 2 – February 13 to 22, 2021

COVID Guidelines:

All the necessary guidelines and social distancing norms will be followed while conducting UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams to avoid any COVID-19 risks as well as to ensure that there are no cheating occurrences at any exam centres this year.