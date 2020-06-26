UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results of its class 10th and 12th exams 2020 on its official at 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 27. Candidates can check their results, once announced, on the board’s official website upmsp.edu.in. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: UPMSP to Release Scores on June 27 | All You Need to Know

The result, however, will also be available on a number of other websites like upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.nic.in etc. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2020: Results to be Announced at 12:30 PM on June 27

Steps to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2020: Also Read - UP Board Result 2020: Here is When Class 10, 12 Results Are Likely to be Announced

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link such as ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12′ and click on it

Step 3: Next, enter all the details you are asked for

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates will also be provided a direct link by clicking on which they will be able to check their results directly. Also, candidates should note 35% marks are needed to pass in each subject.

They can also check their results via SMS: students who appeared for the class 10 exams will have to type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263, while class 12 students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.

Notably, a total of over 56 lakh students appeared in the class 10th and 12th exams, which were held in March.