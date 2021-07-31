UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021: All eyes are on the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj as it is all set to declare the results for both class 10 (high school) and 12 (intermediate) students on Saturday- July 31. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Owing to the pandemic, the board had cancelled all the exams, hence results of more than 56 lakh students will be declared on the basis of internal assessment formulated by a panel of experts. Of the total 56 lakh candidates, approximately 29.94 lakh had registered for high school and 26.09 lakh students for intermediate (class 12). To evaluate class X students, UPMSP had devised 50:50 formula, according to which 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. Results of class 12 students will be prepared on 50:40:10 formula, i.e, 50 per cent marks obtained in class 10 results, 40 per cent in class 11 marks, 10 per cent in class 12 pre-boards.

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam Result 2021: Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:00 AM: Those unsatisfied with their marks can appear in the next examination without any examination fee.

07:29 AM: What happened last year?

Riya Jain of Baghpat, Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki had bagged the first three spots in the High School examination, Anurag Malik of Baghpat, Pranjal Singh of Allahabad and Utkarsh Shukla of Auraiya are the top three scorers in the Intermediate examinations. Last year the passing percentage among girl students was better than the boys.

07:01 AM: Passing Criteria—Candidates should note 33% marks are needed to pass in each subject.

07:00 AM: Students will also be provided a direct link by clicking on which they will be able to check their results directly.

06:59 AM: Students can also check their results via SMS: students who appeared for the class 10 exams will have to type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263, while class 12 students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.

06:57 AM: Steps to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link such as ‘UP Board Result 2021 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2021 Class 12′ and click on it

Step 3: Next, enter all the details you are asked for

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

06:30 AM: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare class 10, 12 results at 3:30 pm on Saturday (July 31).