UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Latest Update: The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021 will be announced anytime soon. However, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP is yet to confirm the official date and time of the UP Board Result 2021. It is expected that the UP Board Results 2021 will be announced by the end of this week. Hence, the students who are waiting for the result date are advised to keep a check on — upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in for the latest updates on Class 10 and Class 12 board results.

Evaluation criteria: As the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have been cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the UPMSP will evaluate students' performance on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The UPMSO said it will use the marks obtained in previous years and from exams held during the academic year.

How Class 10 Result 2021 will be assessed? The UPMSPO said that it will use the 50:50 formula to assess the students of class 10. The UPMSP said the 50% of the board will be calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks scored in class 10 pre-board.

How Class 12 Result 2021 will be assessed? In the similar manner, the UPMSP said that it will consider 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11, and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.

It must be noted that over 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the state and are waiting for the result date.

Here’s how to check UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Board Result 2021:

Go to the official website of UP Board On the homepage, look for “U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2021 Results” and U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2021 Results” (after the link will be activated) Enter your UP board roll number and submit. Your UP Board Class 10th, 12th will be displayed. Check your results and take the printout of the same.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Details

Name of the board: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP)

Date of UP Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2021: Awaited

Time of UP Result 2021: Awaited

List of websites to check score: