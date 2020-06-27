UP Board Results 2020: Students’ anxious wait is almost over as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will, at 12:30 PM today, announce the results of class 10th and 12th board exams. Once announced, students can check their results on various websites like upmsp.edu.in. Also Read - UP Board Result 2020 LIVE Updates: UPMSP to Declare Class X, XII Results at 12:30 PM

Notably, students will also be able to check their results on other websites like upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Steps to check UP Board Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10’ or ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 12’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download your result and keep a copy for future use

Students are also likely to be provided with a direct link on which they can check their result. They can also check their results via SMS: students who appeared for the class 10 exams will have to type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263, while class 12 students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.

The date and time of announcement of UP Board Results 2020 was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio. This year, a total of nearly 60 lakh students appeared for the board exams, which were conducted from February 18 to March 6.

A students needs at least 35% marks to pass in a subject.