UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Result 2021: In a crucial meeting regarding exams with the officials on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that there will be no merit list for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam 2021 that was cancelled due to the pandemic this year. The UP government also decided that students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be given a fair opportunity to appear in board examinations if they wish to increase their marks, once the situation improves. Also Read - UP Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Yogi Govt Cancels UPMSP Class XII Exams. Check Details

“We are giving an option to students that if they are not satisfied with the marks for the cancelled exam, the board will allow them to appear in the said exam next year when high school and intermediate examinations will be held,” an official of the Uttar Pradesh education department said. Also Read - UP Class 12 Board Exams Likely to Be Cancelled, CM Yogi To Decide

Earlier this month, UP Board Class 12 exams were scrapped due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma made the announcement, in line with the decision on CBSE board exams. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, 29 Lakh Students to Pass Without Exam

Subsequently, a committee has been formed under additional chief secretary of secondary education Aradhana Shukla, to conduct meetings with various stakeholders on the evaluation criteria for the cancelled examinations. More than 4,000 suggestions were received from students, parents, teachers, educationists and the general public.

Earlier, the state government had cancelled the Class 10th board exams and decided to promote over 29 lakh students registered for it to the next class without exams.