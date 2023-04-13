Home

When Will UPMSP Declare UP Board Class 10, 12 Results? Check What UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla Says

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the results are expected to be out by April 27, 2023.

UP Board Results 2023: The evaluation work of answer sheets was completed on March 31 and currently, tabulation of marks is underway.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: As lakhs of students are waiting for the UP board results, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in before April 27, 2023. However, the date and time for UP board results are expected to be announced anytime soon.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the results are expected to be out by April 27, 2023.

The students must take note that the evaluation work of answer sheets was completed on March 31 and currently, tabulation of marks is underway.

The UPMSP will soon hold a press conference to formally announce results and after the press conference is over, result links will be activated on the official websites.

Notably, the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams were held between February 16 and March 4 and over 56 lakh students had registered for High School and Intermediate final exams this year.

UP Board Result 2023: How to Check Score

Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP Board Results 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

