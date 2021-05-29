UP Board Exams 2021 Latest News: Keeping in mind, the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh on Saturday cancelled the Class 10 board exams 2021. Issuing a notification in this regard, the UPMSP said that over 29 lakh students will pass the Class 10 board exams 2021 without any examination. It also added that the Class 12 board exams will be held in July, answering only three questions in one and a half hours. Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Producer Ryan Stephan Dies Due To Covid-19 Related Complications

Looking at the continuous demand of the students, the UPMSP has taken this big decision on Saturday. This was announced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma. Giving further details, he said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exams have been cancelled.

Notably, these exams are usually held in February and March. The examinations took place on 18 February in the last teaching session 2020. But due to the election, the schedule of examinations has to be declared twice and postponed.

As per updates, over 29.94 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 board exams this year out of which boys were 16,74,022 and the girls were 13,20,290.