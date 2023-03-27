Home

UPMSP UP Board Results 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Evaluation Likely to Conclude On April 1

UP Board Exam Results 2023: The UPMSP started the evaluation process for classes 10 and 12 on March 18 at 258 evaluation centres across the state. More than 1.40 lakh examiners are doing the evaluation process.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMS), which conducts UP Board exams 2023, is expected to conclude the evaluation process for Class 10 and 12 answer sheets by April 1 and then the board will release the UP Board Exam Result 2023 in April/May 2023, tentatively. After the results are declared, the students will be able to check their UP Board 10th result 2023 and UP Board 12th result 2023 on the official website at – upmsp.edu.in.

The UPMSP started the evaluation process for classes 10 and 12 on March 18 at 258 evaluation centres across the state. More than 1.40 lakh examiners have been involved the evaluation process.

The UPMSP will soon announce an official date for the release of the UP Board result 2023 as students are demanding an announcement from the board.

UPMSP Paper Evaluation Till March 2023

As per reports, 1,67,20,732 copies have been checked till March 23 and around 3,19,00,00,000 copies are yet to be checked. Then, the board might declare the results ahead of the past year’s result date trend. However, the UPMSP has not revealed an exact result 2023 date and time.

Around 58,85,745 students registered for the class 10 and 12 exams and class 10, and 12 board exams started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

After the result is declared, the students will need their roll number to download the UP Board result 2023 from the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in.

A senior official from UP Board told the Hindustan Times that the evaluation of copies of some subjects like Sanskrit, economics and geography among others is almost complete and the evaluation of answer sheets of some subjects even concluded on Sunday.

Here’s How to Check UP Board Result 2023

Visit the Official Site of UP Board – upresults.nic.in Click on UP Board 10th Result Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details in the given fields Cross-check all the details Click on Submit Button Your result will be displayed on the screen Check all the details properly Download PDF or take a printout for future reference

