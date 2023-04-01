Home

Fake News Alert: UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10, 12 Results 2023 Not On April 5 | Here’s What Board Said

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10, 12 Results 2023 Expected Date And Time: Here comes a big update for the Uttar Pradesh board students. A notice regarding the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 exam result date result is going viral on social media. The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh termed the notice as fake. Sharing the photo on the micro-blogging site, Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad took to Twitter to warn students and concerned authorities.

The fake notice claims that the UP board exam results will be released on April 5, 2023. However, the board stated that the signature on the notice was forged. The UP board has warned students not to take these false advertisements at face value. The board has also stated that those who spread such false information will be subject to legal action.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10, 12 Results 2023: Here’s What Official Said || Tweet Below

UPMSP was scheduled to conclude the evaluation process of the UP board examination today, April 1, 2023. Over 1.40 lakh examiners will evaluate 3.19 crore board exam answer sheets at 258 evaluation centres. The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. While another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers. Once the result is out, students can check their UP Board result 2023 by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam.

