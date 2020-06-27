Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board will announce results of class X examinations at 12:30 PM today. In a first, the board will announce the results from Lucknow instead of Prayagraj (Allahabad). Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will release the scores of the students at the Lok Bhawan via a video presser. Also Read - Prohibitory orders imposed in UP's Shamli district

Once the results are announced by the deputy chief minister, students can check their scores on the official websites– upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in. Notably, schools affliliated with the UP Board will not be releasing the UP Board Class 10th result 2020 on the noticeboards, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Plea in SC seeking implementation of HC order on sending kids of bureaucrats to govt schools

Steps to check UP Board Class 10th Results 2020: Also Read - UP Board Result 2018 Date: Class 10, 12 Results to be Declared in Last Week of April

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10.

Step 3: Next, enter all the details you are asked for.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next.

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use.

Besides websites, students can also check their results via SMS: Candidates have to type UP10 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263,

Passing Marks

To clear the exams, candidates need to secure at least 35% marks in each subject.