The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the Board of Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the date sheet for the class 12 exam. The intermediate exam will be held in two phases — the first phase on February 3 and the second on February 13, according to an Indian Express report.

The first phase will be held from February 3 to 12 at exam centres in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones, while the second phase from February 13 to 22 at exam centres in Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur districts.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that the total number of evaluation centres available for UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021 will be increased in the days to come. According to the reports, the board is also expected to release the datesheet of the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination soon on the official website of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

Soon after the formal announcement of the timetable, the same will be available on this page as well.