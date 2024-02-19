Home

#UPP_Paper_Leak: Did UP Police Constable Feb 17, 18 Second Shift Question Paper Leak? UPPPRB Issues Statement

UP Police Constable Paper Leak 2024: Following the conclusion of the two-day Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, news regarding the alleged leak of the UP Police Constable exam paper wen

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Huge Crowd Across Railway Stations, 122 Held For Cheating On Day 1(Photo Credit: PTI)

UP Police Constable Paper Leak 2024: Following the conclusion of the two-day Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, news regarding the alleged leak of the UP Police Constable exam paper went viral on several social media platforms. Expressing concerns and disappointment, candidates are using hashtags #UPP_Paper_Leak and tagging the official Twitter handle of the Office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Sharing posts on X, aspirants claim that the recruitment exam conducted on February 17 as well as February 18 in the second shift was leaked.

Dismissing the reports of the UP Police constable exam paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board(UPPPRB) took to X(formally Twitter) and wrote,”Preliminary investigation found that miscreants are using Telegram’s edit facility to cheat and spread misconceptions about paper leaks on social media. Board and

@Uppolice monitoring these incidents and thoroughly investigating their sources. . The examination is continuing safely and smoothly.”

प्रारंभिक जांच में पाया गया कि अराजक तत्वों द्वारा ठगी के लिए Telegram की Edit सुविधा का प्रयोग कर सोशल मीडिया पर पेपर लीक संबंधी भ्रम फैलाया जा रहा है।बोर्ड एवं @Uppolice इन प्रकरणों की निगरानी के साथ इनके सोर्स की गहन जांच कर रहा है।

परीक्षा सुरक्षित एवं सुचारू रूप से जारी है। — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) February 18, 2024

“It has been observed that some individual handles are providing recruitment related information to the candidates or raising queries on their behalf. Neither the candidates nor the Board require any arbitrator. Trust only the information provided by the official handle @upprpb and website of the board,” the tweet further reads.

Under ‘Mission Rozgar’, the state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state. A total of 2,385 examination centers have been established across all districts, where 48,17,441 candidates will appear for their examination.

As per the news agency PTI report, as many as 244 people have been either arrested or detained by the police across Uttar Pradesh in the last three days for allegedly adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam. According to a statement issued by the state police headquarters here, these arrests or detentions were made from February 15 till 6 pm on February 18.

According to the police headquarters, these arrests and detentions were made both by district police and units of the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of local intelligence. “The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated after registering an FIR against them. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught and strict action will be taken against them,” said Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said. “Most of the arrests were made before the accused could execute their nefarious plans of disturbing the sanctity of the exam by adopting unfair means,” he further added.

